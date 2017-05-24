Defense minister wants more people to see NATO's activities at Russia’s borders

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu believes that there should be more people in Russia who observe NATO's activity at the borders of the country, he said in the Federation Council.

"I would like to see more people beginning to see clearly. This is what our work in public events focuses on, which we hold quite regularly," Shoigu said.

According to him, the Russian army has become more open and informative in this regard.