Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East

Military & Defense
May 24, 9:24 UTC+3 KHABAROVSK

The Kasta-2 low-altitude surveillance radar is designed to control airspace and to perform automatic detection of unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles

Share
1 pages in this article

KHABAROVSK, May 24. /TASS/. A new Kasta-2 low-altitude air surveillance radar entered combat duty at an airbase in Russia’s Far East, the Eastern Miltary District’s press service said on Wednesday.

Read also
Electronic warfare system Rychag-AV

Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army

"The fighter aviation air base of the Eastern Military District, headquartered in the Primorye Region, has received a new Kasta-2 air surveillance station," an Eastern Military district spokesman said, adding that the system has already entered combat duty.

The Kasta-2 low-altitude surveillance radar is designed to control airspace and to perform automatic detection, range/azimuth/altitude measurements and flight path characteristics of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles, including low-flying, terrain-hugging and stealth ones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin meets with visiting Philippine leader
2
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
3
Patriarch Kirill proposes to bring relics of Egyptian fathers of Orthodox Church to Russia
4
Foreign businesses lack state guarantees for their investment in Russia
5
New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East
6
Kiev shows total disregard to diplomatic standards during talks in Minsk — LPR
7
Russia's top diplomat says Syria settlement requires Iran’s participation
TOP STORIES
Реклама