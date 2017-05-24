New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East

Language quotas for Ukraine’s TV will only fuel tensions — media groupSociety & Culture May 24, 8:49
KHABAROVSK, May 24. /TASS/. A new Kasta-2 low-altitude air surveillance radar entered combat duty at an airbase in Russia’s Far East, the Eastern Miltary District’s press service said on Wednesday.
"The fighter aviation air base of the Eastern Military District, headquartered in the Primorye Region, has received a new Kasta-2 air surveillance station," an Eastern Military district spokesman said, adding that the system has already entered combat duty.
The Kasta-2 low-altitude surveillance radar is designed to control airspace and to perform automatic detection, range/azimuth/altitude measurements and flight path characteristics of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles, including low-flying, terrain-hugging and stealth ones.