Russian Space Forces track launches of over 280 satellites in six months

Military & Defense
May 19, 1:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The center also detected more than 10 launches of domestic and foreign ballistic missiles

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian Space Forces have tracked down the launch of more than 280 satellites in the period between November 2016 and April 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Specialists of the Main Space Intelligence Center of the Russian Space Forces have monitored the orbiting of over 280 spacecraft and deorbiting of about 70 spacecraft. They also issued three warnings about the dangerous approach of space objects to spacecraft of the Russian orbital grouping," the ministry said.

"Specialists of the Main Space Intelligence Center paid special attention to make-up and condition of foreign space groupings and orbital experiments involving foreign spacecraft," the ministry added.

According to earlier reports, the center detected more than 10 launches of domestic and foreign ballistic missiles.

