Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 30 aircraft to represent Russian aviation at Aviadarts competition in China

Military & Defense
May 17, 19:57 UTC+3 KUBINKA (Moscow Region)

The competitions will be held in eight categories: two in army aviation, four in operational tactical aviation, one in long-range and one in military transport aviation

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), May 17. /TASS/. Almost 40 Russian aircraft and helicopters will fly to China to take part in the Aviadarts competition as part of the 3rd International Army Games on July 30 - August 9, Aerospace Force Tactical Aviation Combat Training Chief Major-General Oleg Makovetsky said on Wednesday.

"The participation of 39 Russian aircraft of all aviation branches is planned. The aircraft will fly from the Knevichi aerodrome in the Primorye Territory to the Chinese Changchun airbase. August 5 and 6 will be the flight days," Makovetsky said during a meeting with foreign military attaches from 32 countries.

Read also

Aviadarts-2016 flight skills competition in Crimea

Specifically, the competition will involve Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM, Su-35S fighter jets, Su-25BM and Su-25SM attack aircraft, Su-24M and Su-34 bombers, Su-24MR reconnaissance planes, Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and Ilyushin Il-76MD transport aircraft. Russia’s army aviation will be represented by Mil Mi-8, Kamov Ka-52, Mi-28 and Mi-35 helicopters.

"The competitions will be held in eight categories: two in army aviation, four in operational tactical aviation, one in long-range and one in military transport aviation. Russia aerobatic teams won’t participate in the competition. The Chinese groups will participate at the closing ceremony at the Changchun aerodrome," Makovetsky said.

This year, Russian and Chinese pilots will use their aircraft to take part in the Aviadarts competition, he added.

As was reported earlier, the Games will consist of 28 competitions for servicemen to demonstrate their field, air and maritime skills.

Five new competitions have been added to the Games this year: "Military Rally" (a march of army cross-country vehicles to a distance of over 1,000 kilometers), "Drone Competition," "Commonwealth Warrior" (the professional military skills of CIS servicemen), "Guardian of Order" (the competition among military police units with obstacle overcoming), "Road Patrol" (the competition among military traffic police officers).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time
2
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
3
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
4
Kadyrov says Russia remains Islam’s ‘most loyal ally and protector’
5
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
6
Russian social network banned in Ukraine sets traffic record
7
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
TOP STORIES
Реклама