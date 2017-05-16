Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks

ANKARA, May 16. /TASS/. Turkish intelligence has received information about possible attacks by militants of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) on Russian naval ships, which pass through the Bosphorus, Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper writes on Tuesday.

According to the paper, Islamic State allegedly has plans to shell Russian warships with long barreled guns or portable missile launchers. Such onshore attacks can be carried out in those parts of the strait where ships approach the shore. Acting on this potential threat, the Turkish police identified 146 such spots and beefed up security there.

Besides, every Russian ship is escorted by a police helicopter and two Turkish Coast Guard boats. Russian Navy vessels regularly cross Turkey’s straits while on their way towards the Mediterranean and Black Seas as part of its rotation and operational requirement to carry out combat operations off Syria’s coast.