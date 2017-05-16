Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks

Military & Defense
May 16, 11:58 UTC+3 ANKARA

According to Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper, Islamic State allegedly has plans to shell Russian warships

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SEDAT SUNA

ANKARA, May 16. /TASS/. Turkish intelligence has received information about possible attacks by militants of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) on Russian naval ships, which pass through the Bosphorus, Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper writes on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia, Turkey conducting first joint air operation against Islamic State

According to the paper, Islamic State allegedly has plans to shell Russian warships with long barreled guns or portable missile launchers. Such onshore attacks can be carried out in those parts of the strait where ships approach the shore. Acting on this potential threat, the Turkish police identified 146 such spots and beefed up security there.

Besides, every Russian ship is escorted by a police helicopter and two Turkish Coast Guard boats. Russian Navy vessels regularly cross Turkey’s straits while on their way towards the Mediterranean and Black Seas as part of its rotation and operational requirement to carry out combat operations off Syria’s coast.

Gallery
12 photo

Russian Navy ships in fight against Islamic State

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
2
Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter
3
Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tiger armored vehicles
4
Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellites
5
Russian missile cruiser arrives in Singapore
6
Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks
7
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
TOP STORIES
Реклама