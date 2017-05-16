Back to Main page
Russian missile cruiser arrives in Singapore

Military & Defense
May 16, 8:34 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The flagship of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the missile cruiser Varyag arrived at the Changi naval base in Singapore to participate in the ImDex Asia 2017 international exhibition of naval weaponry

© Vadim Savitsky/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, May 16. /TASS/. The flagship of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the missile cruiser Varyag arrived at the Changi naval base in Singapore on Tuesday morning to participate in the ImDex Asia 2017, the official spokesman of the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet, Vladimir Matveyev told TASS.

