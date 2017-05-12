Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source

Military & Defense
May 12, 15:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia has spotted a US Global Hawk drone over the Black Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
RQ-4 Global Hawk

RQ-4 Global Hawk

© wikimedia.org/US Air Force photo by Bobbi Zapka

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s monitoring means spotted a US heavy drone RQ-4 Global Hawk over the Black Sea on Friday, a military-diplomatic source told TASS.

Read also
P-8A Poseidon

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea

"This time Russian monitoring means have detected not a Poseidon patrol plane of the US Navy, but a US strategic reconnaissance drone Global Hawk, which was flying towards the Russian border at a high altitude," the source said. He did not specify if US drones made such flights often, but added that "they do that regularly."

TASS has no official confirmation.

Earlier, on May 9 a US reconnaissance plane P8A Poseidon was intercepted by a Sukhoi-30 jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force over the Black Sea on the way towards the Russian border. As a result of maneuvers by the Russian pilot the US pilot changed course and flew away.

Global Hawk is a US strategic drone. Its takeoff mass is 15 tonnes and wingspan, 40 meters. According to the manufacturer Northrop Grumman the drone carrying a payload of more than 1,300 kilograms can stay in flight for 30 hours at a high altitude. It is equipped with a high resolution camera, an infrared sensor and a radar capable of tracking moving objects.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
2
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aide
3
Russian chemists develop fabric resistant to chemical and biological weapons
4
Kremlin sees no undue risk in intercepting US spy plane
5
Press review: Russia, China to push ties at Beijing forum and US not joining Normandy Four
6
Russian Defense Ministry says situation in Syria’s de-escalation zones stable
7
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea
TOP STORIES
Реклама