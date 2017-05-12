Russian Defense Ministry says situation in Syria’s de-escalation zones stable

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Situation in de-escalation zones in Syria is assessed as stable, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties said in a bulletin on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, nine shellings have been reported in the provinces of Damascus, Hama and Latakia. "Most cases of indiscriminate firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the Jabhat al-Nusra and IS terrorist groups."

The Turkish monitors have registered four cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Homs, Damascus and Daraa.

The military have delivered a total of 1.5 tonnes and 2.5 tonnes of food to the citizens of Aleppo and Daraa, respectively. Some 1,279 people have received humanitarian aid, according to the bulletin.

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana, these four zones include the Idlib province and some parts of neighboring provinces (Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, Damascus’s suburb Eastern Ghouta, and a number of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, combat operations, including flights by military aircraft, are outlawed starting from May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.