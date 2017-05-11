Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian troops to receive advanced artillery reconnaissance systems

Military & Defense
May 11, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As the system’s developers say, artillery fire is traditionally adjusted by reconnaissance teams operating on the frontline at the risk of their lives

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Ruselectronics Group, part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, will start to serially produce Penitsillin advanced artillery reconnaissance systems from 2019, the Ruselectronics press office reported on Thursday.

Read also

Masters of artillery fire competition

The system is capable of detecting enemy artillery guns five seconds after a gun shot, Ruselectronics said.

"The system’s state trials are nearing completion. The serial production is scheduled to begin in January 2019. The product is being developed by Vektor R&D Institute, which is part of the Group," the press office said.

The Penitsillin acoustic-thermal artillery reconnaissance system is designed to search for the firing positions of artillery guns, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and the launching sites of surface-to-air and tactical missiles and simultaneously adjust artillery fire.

As the system’s developers say, artillery fire is traditionally adjusted by reconnaissance teams operating on the frontline at the risk of their lives.

Read also

Russia develops ‘grenade launcher-propelled’ reconnaissance drone

"As compared to them, the Penitsillin can operate at a safe distance from an enemy without an operator in a completely automated mode, which minimizes the effect of the human factor," Ruselectronics said.

The advanced artillery reconnaissance system accomplishes combat missions within a range of 25 km wide. It comprises several sound locators installed on the ground and the optical-electronic module.

The system receives and processes acoustic signals from gun shots (explosions) and provides information on the place of a munition blast, the strike accuracy and reports the location of weapons. The time of receiving a point target’s coordinates does not exceed five seconds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Possible change of Russian envoy to US not linked to FBI chief dismissal
2
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
3
Russian troops to receive advanced artillery reconnaissance systems
4
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
5
Stoltenberg: NATO will not take part in combat operations in Syria or Iraq
6
Lavrov brings Putin’s message to Washington
7
EU Council eases visa rules for Ukraine — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама