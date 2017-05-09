Back to Main page
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures

Military & Defense
May 09, 14:20 UTC+3

Victory Day military parade, marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany — in photo gallery by TASS

Colonel general Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu review the troops during a Victory Day military parade in Moscow's Red Square
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia celebrated the Victory Day, marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany with military parade. This year, 114 pieces of modern military hardware rolled through Red Square to mark the Victory Day.

