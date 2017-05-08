Pilots who took part in Syrian operation to fly over Red Square on May 9

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Almost all the pilots who will take part in the upcoming Victory Day parade, have participated in the Syrian operation, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"This year is special, because almost all the pilots who will fly over Red Square during the Victory Day parade have participated in the Syrian operation," he said. "They all have been given state awards for fulfilling their military duty, and now they will demonstrate their skills that many foreign pilots can only dream of obtaining," the Aerospace Forces commander added.

Bondarev also said that all the participants in the parade, including pilots, would receive memorable medals.

According to the general, there will be a lot to see during the May 9 parade. "We should show everything that we have achieved, all the best things that we have," he stressed.