Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Aerospace Force to hold drills for orbital grouping control in missile attack

Military & Defense
May 03, 19:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The main event for the Russian Aerospace Force this year will be its participation in the Zapad-2017 joint Russia-Belarus drills

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force has scheduled drills this year to practice managing a grouping of orbital satellites upon warning of a notional enemy’s missile attack, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Troops in west Russia to hold drills with upgraded air defense missile systems

Russia’s Northern Fleet launches large-scale combat readiness drills

Some 20 Topol-M, Yars mobile ICBM systems take part in massive Central Russian drills

About 3,000 troops to take part in missile force’s drills in central Russia

Russia’s Airborne Force wraps up large-scale drills in Crimea

"Under the direction of the Aerospace Force commander-in-chief, command and staff exercises will be held to manage the orbital grouping in a scenario of warning about a missile attack and providing information support to the Russian Armed Forces," the Defense Ministry said.

The main event for the Russian Aerospace Force this year will be its participation in the Zapad-2017 (West-2017) joint Russia-Belarus drills.

"At the stage of planning measures for the Aerospace Force’s training in 2017, the direction and the themes of such preparation have been specifically arranged to maximally and qualitatively prepare units and formations for these drills. Besides, the Army-wide and International stages of the Aviadarts, Keys to the Sky and Aerial Frontiers contests will be held in summer," the Defense Ministry said.

Also, joint live-fire drills of CIS air defense forces, Combat Commonwealth-2017, will be held this year. These maneuvers are held once every two years to practice joint operations by air defense forces and aircraft of CIS member states to repel an aggression in the Commonwealth’s airspace.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
2
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
3
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
4
Putin-Erdogan meeting round-up
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
7
Diplomat: De-escalation zones in Syria may help separate opposition from terrorists
TOP STORIES
Реклама