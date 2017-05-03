Russia’s Aerospace Force to hold drills for orbital grouping control in missile attack

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force has scheduled drills this year to practice managing a grouping of orbital satellites upon warning of a notional enemy’s missile attack, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Under the direction of the Aerospace Force commander-in-chief, command and staff exercises will be held to manage the orbital grouping in a scenario of warning about a missile attack and providing information support to the Russian Armed Forces," the Defense Ministry said.

The main event for the Russian Aerospace Force this year will be its participation in the Zapad-2017 (West-2017) joint Russia-Belarus drills.

"At the stage of planning measures for the Aerospace Force’s training in 2017, the direction and the themes of such preparation have been specifically arranged to maximally and qualitatively prepare units and formations for these drills. Besides, the Army-wide and International stages of the Aviadarts, Keys to the Sky and Aerial Frontiers contests will be held in summer," the Defense Ministry said.

Also, joint live-fire drills of CIS air defense forces, Combat Commonwealth-2017, will be held this year. These maneuvers are held once every two years to practice joint operations by air defense forces and aircraft of CIS member states to repel an aggression in the Commonwealth’s airspace.