Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs

Military & Defense
May 02, 20:32 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman comments on allegations that fragments of a Soviet-made bomb designed to deliver chemical warfare agents had been tracked down in Idlib

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/Russia's Defense Ministry's press-service/TASS

Read also

Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Soviet Union never exported HAB-250 bombs and never stuffed them with the nerve agent Sarin, Gen Igor Konashenkov, the official spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a comment on allegations by the New York-base advocacy Human Rights Watch that fragments of a Soviet-made bomb designed to deliver chemical warfare agents had been tracked down in the Syrian town of Khan Sheykhun, Idlib Governorate.

"Soviet munitions of the HAB-250 type were never supplied outside the USSR and the Soviet Armed Forces recycled all of them without exception back in the 1960's," Gen Konashenkov said in a statement.

"What is more, HAB-250 bombs were not designed structurally (for stuffing with chemical warfare agents) and were never stuffed with it," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
2
Kremlin comments on Putin-Merkel talks
3
Putin and Trump hold phone conversation
4
History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015
5
Merkel-Putin meeting round-up
6
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
7
Russia’s Reserve Fund up 2% in April
TOP STORIES
Реклама