Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Soviet Union never exported HAB-250 bombs and never stuffed them with the nerve agent Sarin, Gen Igor Konashenkov, the official spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a comment on allegations by the New York-base advocacy Human Rights Watch that fragments of a Soviet-made bomb designed to deliver chemical warfare agents had been tracked down in the Syrian town of Khan Sheykhun, Idlib Governorate.

"Soviet munitions of the HAB-250 type were never supplied outside the USSR and the Soviet Armed Forces recycled all of them without exception back in the 1960's," Gen Konashenkov said in a statement.

"What is more, HAB-250 bombs were not designed structurally (for stuffing with chemical warfare agents) and were never stuffed with it," he said.