Special equipment, documentation delivered from sunken ship Liman to Russian naval base

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. All the crew members, detachable special equipment and arms of the research vessel Liman that sank in the Black Sea after collision with a cargo ship have been delivered to the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s naval base in Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"All detachable special equipment, documentation, arms and ammunition were evacuated by the ship’s crew to rescue craft and then safely delivered to the Black Sea Fleet’s base in Crimea," the Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"All the crewmembers … were delivered by a Russian Defense Ministry plane to the Black Sea fleet base," the ministry said.

The Russian crew’s courage and skills to fight for the ship’s survivability allowed "the vessel that received hull breaches below the waterline in two compartments of the engine room to stay afloat for almost 3 hours," the statement said.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet's research ship Liman sank after it collided with a freighter in the waters near the Bosphorus, yet the vessel’s entire crew was rescued. According to Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul, the incident may have been caused by poor visibility due to thick fog.