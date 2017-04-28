Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Special equipment, documentation delivered from sunken ship Liman to Russian naval base

Military & Defense
April 28, 16:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. All the crew members, detachable special equipment and arms of the research vessel Liman that sank in the Black Sea after collision with a cargo ship have been delivered to the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s naval base in Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Read also
A Russian Black Sea Fleet's research ship Liman

Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast

"All detachable special equipment, documentation, arms and ammunition were evacuated by the ship’s crew to rescue craft and then safely delivered to the Black Sea Fleet’s base in Crimea," the Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"All the crewmembers … were delivered by a Russian Defense Ministry plane to the Black Sea fleet base," the ministry said.

The Russian crew’s courage and skills to fight for the ship’s survivability allowed "the vessel that received hull breaches below the waterline in two compartments of the engine room to stay afloat for almost 3 hours," the statement said.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet's research ship Liman sank after it collided with a freighter in the waters near the Bosphorus, yet the vessel’s entire crew was rescued. According to Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul, the incident may have been caused by poor visibility due to thick fog.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
Russia's Energy Ministry to discuss extension of OPEC deal with domestic producers
5
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
6
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO
7
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама