Russia fulfilled its S-300 missile system deal with Iran - Rostec CEO

St Petersburg’s landmark cathedral to get patriarchal statusSociety & Culture April 28, 3:07
Russians to be proud of its F1 racer Daniil Kvyat - Toro Rosso principalSport April 28, 3:02
Moscow holds first night rehearsal of Victory Day ParadeMilitary & Defense April 28, 1:18
Russia’s Kvyat expects full-house attendance at 2017 F1 Russia GP in SochiSport April 28, 1:14
Only OPCW investigation can bring up truth on Khan Sheykhun chemical attack — MoscowWorld April 27, 23:37
Kvyat to race at home F1 GP in Sochi with new helmet design depicting him riding torpedoSport April 27, 21:43
Maria Sharapova gets into quarterfinal of tournament in StuttgartSport April 27, 21:16
Russia, Japan to hold bilateral year of culture in 2018World April 27, 20:49
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all elseRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 19:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Last year, Russia fulfilled all its commitments under the contract to deliver S-300 air defense systems to Iran, said Sergei Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state corporation Rostec.
"We also completed the S-300 deliveries to Iran. We fulfilled all our commitments," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
The $800 contract with Iran to deliver S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, capable of engaging aircraft or short-and medium-range ballistic missiles, was concluded in 2007. It was suspended in 2010 due to fierce objections from Israel and United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin removed the ban last year shortly after the framework nuclear deal was signed with Iran in July. Last October, the federal service for military-technical cooperation said Russia had completed the delivery of these weapon systems to Iran.