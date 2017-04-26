One soldier killed, three injured during training in Canada

Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 9:33
OTTAWA, April 26. /TASS/. One soldier was killed and three were injured in a training accident during the Rugged Bear training exercise of the Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Department of National Defence told TASS in a statement.
According to the Department, the incident was a result of "a vehicle accident while conducting training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright (Alberta)." "The three injured soldiers have been taken to hospital for medical treatment. Their medical condition will not be disclosed at this time," the Department added.
A military police investigation has been initiated; however, no further information was yet available.
On April 3, Canadian Armed Forces began large-scale training exercises in the western province of Alberta. Over 3,000 soldiers from several of 4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa's major units are participating in the event, running from April 3 to May 4, 2017.
The Department has said earlier that "the exercises involved soldiers from Task Force Tomahawk for missions in Latvia, Iraq, Ukraine and anywhere else the Government of Canada may require Canadian Army soldiers in 2017/2018.".