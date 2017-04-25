Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries

Military & Defense
April 25, 17:50 UTC+3
In general, Vladimir Putin called import substitution in Russia's military-industrial complex "a matter of fundamental importance"
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

RYBINSK (Yaroslavl Region), April 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s decision to stop military technical cooperation with Moscow led to creation of new industries in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Military Industrial Commission.

Read also
Russian Pantsyr-S1 air defense weapon system and the S-400 long-range air defense missile systems deployed at Hmeymim air base in Syria
Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

He recalled that until 2014, Russia bought ship engines for the needs of its military-industrial complex in Ukraine.

It is "not our fault that cooperation discontinued, and the possibility of cooperation with our Ukrainian partners vanished."

"We were forced to deal with import substitution and, frankly speaking, we benefitted from it from a technological point of view, because during this period - from December 2014 and to date - we have created a virtually new scientific branch and a new industry of production," the president said.

According to him, as a result, a shift in the schedule for the construction of military ships will be not two years, as it was supposed earlier, but about one year and a half.

Read also
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%

"We had different options: to search for imports or combine it [imports and domestic production -TASS]. But we took an alternative decision - to develop these industries in our country and, apparently, we did the right thing, because not only we got a new competence but also completely new enginery, which is more modern than that we used to export before. Its efficiency is 10-15% higher," Putin said, adding that it concerns short-range and long-range ships.

"Unfortunately, cooperation with our partners from Ukraine discontinued, which concerns both ships and aviation engines, but we have already built an enterprise in St. Petersburg, they started to work and actually they meet our needs. We are ready to return to cooperation with our partners in these areas if possible, which does not depend on us, it is important to ensure that appropriate conditions are created for that," the Russian president said.

In general, Putin called import substitution in the military-industrial complex "a matter of fundamental importance".

Read also
US Congress to allocate $350 mln on military aid for Ukraine

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%
4
Lavrov slams US ‘Russia-arms-Taliban’ remarks as ‘red herring’ to divert focus from Syria
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
7
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
TOP STORIES
Реклама