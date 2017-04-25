Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to visit defense manufacturer in upper Volga region

Military & Defense
April 25, 5:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian President will also meet with members of the business community of the Yaroslavl region
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a working trip to the city of Rybinsk on the Volga, some 300 km to the north of Moscow where will chair a session of the Military Industrial Commission and will visit the R&D enterprise Saturn to give the start to trial tests of a new engine for defense industry, the Kremlin press service said.

The Military Industrial Commission will discuss, among other things, the substitution for imported items in the sphere of defense products manufacturing.

Putin will also meet with members of the business community of the Yaroslavl region where Rybinsk is located. The business people to attend the meeting represent the pharmaceutical industry, tour companies, the farming sector, and construction industry.

Officials from the related ministries and government departments will take part in the conference, too.

The previous session of the Military Industrial Commission chaired by Putin took place in January.

Putin said earlier with regard to import substation in the sphere of defense it was important to continue the efforts to replace foreign-made component parts and units installed on weaponry with the ones made in Russia.

"This (substitution) plays a decisive role in ensuring Russia’s technological and defense security, and it will lubricate the high-tech development of certain branches of the industry, as well as will wield encouraging influence on civilian industries," he said then.

The R&D enterprise Saturn Putin is going to visit on Tuesday specializes in building gas turbine aircraft engines for military and civilian aircraft, as well as power generating units, gas transmission stations, ships and auxiliary seacraft.

The enterprise is affiliated with the United Engine Corporation. Its history began in 1916 when the Russian Renault automobile factory was built there.

The factory changed over to the manufacturing of aircraft engines in 1924. The R & D Saturn in its current shape emerged in 2001.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
4
Roscosmos excludes three cosmonauts from space team
5
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
6
Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists in Syria may get chemical weapons from Libya, Iraq
7
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама