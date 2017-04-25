Putin to visit defense manufacturer in upper Volga region

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a working trip to the city of Rybinsk on the Volga, some 300 km to the north of Moscow where will chair a session of the Military Industrial Commission and will visit the R&D enterprise Saturn to give the start to trial tests of a new engine for defense industry, the Kremlin press service said.

The Military Industrial Commission will discuss, among other things, the substitution for imported items in the sphere of defense products manufacturing.

Putin will also meet with members of the business community of the Yaroslavl region where Rybinsk is located. The business people to attend the meeting represent the pharmaceutical industry, tour companies, the farming sector, and construction industry.

Officials from the related ministries and government departments will take part in the conference, too.

The previous session of the Military Industrial Commission chaired by Putin took place in January.

Putin said earlier with regard to import substation in the sphere of defense it was important to continue the efforts to replace foreign-made component parts and units installed on weaponry with the ones made in Russia.

"This (substitution) plays a decisive role in ensuring Russia’s technological and defense security, and it will lubricate the high-tech development of certain branches of the industry, as well as will wield encouraging influence on civilian industries," he said then.

The R&D enterprise Saturn Putin is going to visit on Tuesday specializes in building gas turbine aircraft engines for military and civilian aircraft, as well as power generating units, gas transmission stations, ships and auxiliary seacraft.

The enterprise is affiliated with the United Engine Corporation. Its history began in 1916 when the Russian Renault automobile factory was built there.

The factory changed over to the manufacturing of aircraft engines in 1924. The R & D Saturn in its current shape emerged in 2001.