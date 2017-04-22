Back to Main page
Russian aircraft carrier The Admiral Kuznetsov to be equipped with Kalibr missile system

Military & Defense
April 22, 13:31 UTC+3
During the modernization, all the electric-mechanical part will be repaired
MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier after repairing and modernization will be equipped with the Kalibr missile complex, replacing Granit, a source at the defense industry told TASS on Saturday.

"During the repairing and upgrade, the aircraft carrier's Granit complex will be replaced with the Kalibr-NK complex," the source said, adding the unique vertical launch system of the Kalibr-NK-3S14 complex is unified to launch Onyx and Circon supersonic missiles.

During the modernization, all the electric-mechanical part will be repaired.

"The work will also include modernization of the runway complex to guarantee safety of takes off and landing," the source said.

The aviation group, the source added, will remain mixed, it will have, like previously, heavy fighters Sukhoi Su-33 and light MiG-29K/KUB.

TASS does not have official confirmation of this information.

In 2016, during a voyage to the Mediterranean Sea, the aircraft carrier participated in an operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria. Between November and December, the pilots made 420 flights (including 117 at night), destroying more than 1,000 facilities of the terrorists there.

