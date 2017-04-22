Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian army official says media mistook exercise for pooling units along Korean border

Military & Defense
April 22, 3:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A number of Russian and international media said on Friday Russia was ostensibly building up the strength of its units on the border with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Share
1 pages in this article
© Jurij Smitjuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Movements of army units in the area of the Korean border, which a number of mass media outlets have mistaken for an amassing of troops, are scheduled ones, as the units return to their permanent bases after a major military exercise in Buryatia, eastern Siberia, the official spokesman for Russia’s Eastern Military District told TASS.

A number of Russian and international media said on Friday Russia was ostensibly building up the strength of its units on the border with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. As a proof of this, they published some video footage showing a freight train with armored vehicles

"Practically the entire system of air defense forces of the Eastern Military District was engaged in the exercise and about 300 missile launches were held in the course of the drill in combat control over the air defense units and the Air Force," said Alexander Gordeyev, the spokesman.

He also said the inspection of combat training done during the winter began on April 3 and would be over on April 29.

"The first phase of the exercise alone embraced more than 80 combined units and military bases of the Eastern Military District," Gordeyev said. "We had 22 drills of different types," Gordeyev said.

"Phase two includes inspections with full combat alerts, marches on the vehicles entered in the tables of equipment and by railway transport, and drills at special training grounds where the troops will be expected to fulfill special tasks," he said.

Gordeyev recalled that redeployment of troops over bid distances and drills on unfamiliar terrain had become regular practice with the Russian Armed Forces in recent years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russian army official says media mistook exercise for pooling units along Korean border
3
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
4
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry
6
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses say they have no suspension orders from Justice Ministry yet
TOP STORIES
Реклама