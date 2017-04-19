Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia works on medical technology that accelerates healing of combat injuries

Military & Defense
April 19, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia is conducting research into medical equipment which, if the project is a success, may accelerate the healing of wounds in battlefield conditions three times
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei MamontovTASS

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The electronic holding company Roselektronika (an affiliate of Rostec) is conducting research into medical equipment which, if the project is a success, may accelerate the healing of wounds in battlefield conditions three times, an adviser to Rostec’s CEO, Sergey Sokol, has said.

"On the list of products that may be authorized for serial production in the near future is a technology capable of accelerating the healing of surgical sutures and wounds three to seven times. Special vacuum bandages are the technology’s key feature," Sokol said ahead of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

Read also
Russian scientists discover way to boost growth of healing cells

Roselektronika’s press-service explained that the vacuum-assisted closure and instillation therapy device is capable of maintaining negative pressure in the area of the wound for quite a long time thus making daily bandaging unnecessary.

"The strength of pressure is controlled electronically and can be varied promptly, depending on the nature and seriousness of the wound and the pace of the healing process. The technology also eases inflammation and swelling, reduces the size of the wound and shortens the convalescence period. The device can be used in hospital wards, in field conditions (for the treatment of those injured on the battlefield) and at home," Roselektronika said.

Sokol said the company had plans for opening an advanced center in Krasnoyarsk to conduct research into high-tech electronic equipment for neurology, surgery, oncology and other branches of the medical science. The center will be manufacturing equipment and software for magnetic encephalography, digitalized curative devices and medical sensor systems. Development and production of bionanorobots, molecular-cellular theranostics and express diagnostics in oncology is a separate branch of research.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Russia-Indian drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
6
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
7
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'
TOP STORIES
Реклама