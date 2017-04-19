Russia works on medical technology that accelerates healing of combat injuries

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The electronic holding company Roselektronika (an affiliate of Rostec) is conducting research into medical equipment which, if the project is a success, may accelerate the healing of wounds in battlefield conditions three times, an adviser to Rostec’s CEO, Sergey Sokol, has said.

"On the list of products that may be authorized for serial production in the near future is a technology capable of accelerating the healing of surgical sutures and wounds three to seven times. Special vacuum bandages are the technology’s key feature," Sokol said ahead of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

Roselektronika’s press-service explained that the vacuum-assisted closure and instillation therapy device is capable of maintaining negative pressure in the area of the wound for quite a long time thus making daily bandaging unnecessary.

"The strength of pressure is controlled electronically and can be varied promptly, depending on the nature and seriousness of the wound and the pace of the healing process. The technology also eases inflammation and swelling, reduces the size of the wound and shortens the convalescence period. The device can be used in hospital wards, in field conditions (for the treatment of those injured on the battlefield) and at home," Roselektronika said.

Sokol said the company had plans for opening an advanced center in Krasnoyarsk to conduct research into high-tech electronic equipment for neurology, surgery, oncology and other branches of the medical science. The center will be manufacturing equipment and software for magnetic encephalography, digitalized curative devices and medical sensor systems. Development and production of bionanorobots, molecular-cellular theranostics and express diagnostics in oncology is a separate branch of research.