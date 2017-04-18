Iranian defense minister to attend Moscow Security Conference — source

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan will visit Russia next week to attend the Moscow International Security Conference on April 26-27, a source in the Iranian embassy has said.

"The defense minister will participate in the forthcoming conference from Iran," the source said.

The 6th Moscow International Security Conference will be held on April 26-27. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and also heads of Russia’s Security Council and Foreign Ministry will present Russia’s vision of the state of affairs in the world and the reasons why the international situation has gone less stable.