First cavalry and infantry guard change of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin

Members of the Presidential Regiment perform at a guard mounting ceremony in the Moscow Kremlin's Cathedral Square © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

April 15, 2017 held the first in this year's ceremony of infantry and cavalry honor guards of the Presidential Regiment at the Cathedral Square of the Moscow Kremlin. The guard mounting ceremony at Moscow Kremlin collects a lot of viewers.

The Kremlin Regiment, also called the Presidential Regiment is part of the Russian Federal Protective Service with the status of a special unit. The regiment ensures the security of the Kremlin, its treasures, and state officials.