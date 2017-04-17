Back to Main page
First cavalry and infantry guard change of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin

Military & Defense
April 17, 15:25 UTC+3
April 15, 2017 held the first in this year's ceremony of infantry and cavalry honor guards of the Presidential Regiment at the Cathedral Square of the Moscow Kremlin
Members of the Presidential Regiment perform at a guard mounting ceremony in the Moscow Kremlin's Cathedral Square
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A guardsman of the Kremlin Regiment
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
The Cavalry Escort of Honour of the Russian Presidential Regiment
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Kremlin Regiment marks 80 years

April 15, 2017 held the first in this year's ceremony of infantry and cavalry honor guards of the Presidential Regiment at the Cathedral Square of the Moscow Kremlin. The guard mounting ceremony at Moscow Kremlin collects a lot of viewers.

The Kremlin Regiment, also called the Presidential Regiment is part of the Russian Federal Protective Service with the status of a special unit. The regiment ensures the security of the Kremlin, its treasures, and state officials.

