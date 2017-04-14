Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic

KALININGRAD, April 14. /TASS/. A group of Russia’s Baltic Fleet warships comprising the corvettes Boikiy and Soobrazitelny, the sea tugboat MB-123 and the tanker Kola has left for the North Atlantic, fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Friday.

"The group of warships, which left the naval harbor of the port of Baltiysk on April 7, successfully passed through the Kattegat and the Skagerrak straits in adverse weather conditions and entered the North Atlantic," the spokesman said.

During their voyage, the crews will practice replenishing water and fuel stocks with the help of the tanker Kola.

The warships will also hold joint maneuvers and drills for communications in formation. The corvettes’ combat crews will accomplish the tasks of searching for a notional enemy’s surface ships and submarines and conducting simulated launches of weapons against imitated targets.

The crews of Kamov Ka-27PL helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation based on the corvettes Boikiy and Soobrazitelny will hold antisubmarine warfare drills with the use of dip sonars.