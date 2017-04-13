Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry has no data on fatalities in coalition strike near Deir ez-Zor

Military & Defense
April 13, 16:40 UTC+3
Drones have been sent to the region to monitor the situation, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, April 13./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has no information on fatalities as a result of an air strike by planes of the US-led international coalition in the area of Syrian city Deir ez-Zor, ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has no information confirming reports about deaths of people and level of destruction as a result of bombardment by planes of the international coalition in the area of Deir ez-Zor," he said, adding that drones had been sent to the region to monitor the situation.

Earlier in the day, SANA news agency reported referring to a statement by the Syrian army command that a strike of the US-led coalition on the headquarters and depots of Islamic State near Deir ez-Zor (420 kilometers away from Damascus) had left hundreds poisoned. According to the news agency, the air strike was carried out on Wednesday, at 5:30 pm local time. It gave no exact information on deaths or casualties.

Reuters said the coalition denied carrying out raids in the area.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
