Russian Defense Ministry has no data on fatalities in coalition strike near Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW, April 13./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has no information on fatalities as a result of an air strike by planes of the US-led international coalition in the area of Syrian city Deir ez-Zor, ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.
"The Russian Defense Ministry has no information confirming reports about deaths of people and level of destruction as a result of bombardment by planes of the international coalition in the area of Deir ez-Zor," he said, adding that drones had been sent to the region to monitor the situation.
Earlier in the day, SANA news agency reported referring to a statement by the Syrian army command that a strike of the US-led coalition on the headquarters and depots of Islamic State near Deir ez-Zor (420 kilometers away from Damascus) had left hundreds poisoned. According to the news agency, the air strike was carried out on Wednesday, at 5:30 pm local time. It gave no exact information on deaths or casualties.
Reuters said the coalition denied carrying out raids in the area.