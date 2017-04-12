Nearly 20 aviation and 40 air defense units protect CIS airspace

BISHKEK, April 12. /TASS/. Nearly 20 air force and about 40 air defense units constitute the combined system of the CIS air defense, the chief of the Russian Aerospace Force Staff, First Deputy chief of the Aerospace Force Commander Lieutenant General Pavel Kurachenko told the media on Wednesday.

"At the moment the combined air defense of the CIS member-states consists of 19 aviation units, 38 air defense missile units, 15 radio-technical units, nine air defense brigades and three radioelectronic warfare units.

"The available forces and means are enough for coping with air defense tasks, but they can be built up further, if need be," Kurachenko said.

Within the framework of the combined air defense system Kazakhstan receives air defense weapons, Kyrgyzstan has upgraded communication systems, Tajikistan has received air defense planes and technologies, and Armenia and Belarus, spare parts.

"I rate positively the effectiveness of the system of military and military-technical cooperation to upgrade and develop the combined air defense system of the CIS," Kurachenko added.

The commanders of CIS air defenses and air forces are due to meet in the near future. There will be a meeting of specialists responsible for using a unified system of radar identification and a joint training session.

The coordinating committee for air defense affairs under the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council will hold two sessions.