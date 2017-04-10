Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. More than 130,000 people, including over 90,000 military servicemen, have been making preparations for military parades and other events scheduled to be held on May 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"More than 90,000 military servicemen and over 40,000 representatives of security agencies, cadet military schools, the Young Armymilitary patriotic movement, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War, will participate in the events planned to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," the statement reads.
Military parades and exhibitions will involve more than 2,000 units of military hardware, 118 aircraft and nine warships.
The parades will take place in 28 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Volgograd, Vladivostok, Murmansk and Kaliningrad to name a few.
"Parades will start at 10:00 local time. At 22:00, fireworks will be staged," the statement adds.
"Festive events will take place in another 347 cities where the Russian Armed Forces units are deployed, as well as in the cities that enjoy the City of Military Glory title," the Russian Defense Ministry said.