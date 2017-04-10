Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia

Military & Defense
April 10, 8:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Military parades and exhibitions will involve more than 2,000 units of military hardware, 118 aircraft and nine warships
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. More than 130,000 people, including over 90,000 military servicemen, have been making preparations for military parades and other events scheduled to be held on May 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Gallery
14 photo

Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade

"More than 90,000 military servicemen and over 40,000 representatives of security agencies, cadet military schools, the Young Armymilitary patriotic movement, as well as veterans of the Great Patriotic War, will participate in the events planned to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," the statement reads.

Military parades and exhibitions will involve more than 2,000 units of military hardware, 118 aircraft and nine warships.

The parades will take place in 28 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Volgograd, Vladivostok, Murmansk and Kaliningrad to name a few.

"Parades will start at 10:00 local time. At 22:00, fireworks will be staged," the statement adds.

"Festive events will take place in another 347 cities where the Russian Armed Forces units are deployed, as well as in the cities that enjoy the City of Military Glory title," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
14
Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade
5
Second Yasen nuclear submarine launched in northern Russian port
16
Russian National Guard’s daily grind
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама