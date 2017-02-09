Back to Main page
Warships of Russia’s naval task force to be welcomed home after Syria mission

Military & Defense
February 09, 5:41 UTC+3 SEVEROMORSK
By tradition, the crews will be treated to roasted suckling pigs
SEVEROMORSK, February 9. /TASS/. A gala meet and greet ceremony for the crews of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and the Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser, which returned from an anti-terrorist mission in Syria on Wednesday, will be held in Severomorsk on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said.

By tradition, the crews will be treated to roasted suckling pigs.

"The ceremony will be attended by top-ranking officers of the Russian Navy command, the Northern Fleet command, and representatives from the Murmansk region and Seceromorsk administrations," the ministry said.

Currently, the Admiral Kuznetsov and the Pyotr Veliky are anchored in the roadstead in the Kola Bay near Severomorsk in northwest Russia.

The two warships were part of the Northern Fleet’s naval task force that performed anti-terror missions off Syria. The naval task force performed such a large-scale mission with the combat employment of naval aviation for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy. The warships set off for the voyage on October 15. Over their long-distance voyage, the Russian warships and support vessels covered about 18,000 nautical miles, passing through the north-eastern parts of the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

