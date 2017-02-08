Back to Main page
Russian Aerospace Force’s snap check to last through Feb. 9

Military & Defense
February 08, 14:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The check aims to assess the readiness of military command bodies and troops for accomplishing combat training tasks, Russia's deputy defense minister noted
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The snap combat readiness check of Russia’s Aerospace Force that kicked off on Tuesday will last through February 9, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

Some 45,000 troops, 1,700 armaments involved in Russian Aerospace Force's snap check

The Aerospace Force’s sudden check started in the morning of February 7 by decision of Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.

"The check aims to assess the readiness of military command bodies and troops’ practical preparedness for accomplishing combat training tasks," the deputy defense minister said at a meeting with foreign military attaches.

Units of the 1st Special Designation Air Defense and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Army, the 15th Special Designation Aerospace Force Army stationed in the Moscow air defense area, and also units of the command of long-range and military transport aviation are being placed on combat alert, the deputy defense minister said.

"Checks are underway in units and formations of the Aerospace Force to assess the readiness of the troops and weapons control system and compliance with the standards of placing them on heightened combat alert. Simultaneously, military command bodies and troops are being checked for their ability to accomplish assigned missions and hold planned measures," the deputy defense minister said.

"The check is paying special attention to accomplising the tasks of deploying air defense means and the readiness of air task forces to repel an aggression," he added.

Pace of combat readiness check

Units and formations of air defense divisions within the Moscow air defense zone are making marches for their combat deployment in new positioning areas, the deputy defense minister said.

Kremlin says Aerospace Force's snap check continues existing combat readiness practice

"Radio-technical units are performing a maneuver and the re-deployment of mobile radars to unprepared positions. A check is being held to assess compliance with the standards for organizing combat duty and providing radar data to the command posts of aviation and antiaircraft missile troops. Special attention is being paid to detecting aerial targets flying at low altitudes," he said.

The aircraft of Russia’s long-range and military transport aviation will perform flights at various altitudes to check the readiness of radar units for accomplishing assignments in new positioning areas, the deputy defense minister said.

"In addition, military transport planes will deliver units of antiaircraft missile troops to the Ashuluk practice range where they will hold verification fire against targets," Fomin said.

