Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ships of Russian Baltic Fleet to make voyage to Antarctica this year

Military & Defense
February 03, 2:13 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
The voyage is still in the phase of planning
Share
1 pages in this article
© Andreas Vogel

KALININGRAD, February 2. /TASS/. Ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, one of the major regional divisions of the Navy, will make several long-distance voyages this year, including a voyage to Antarctica, the official spokesman for the Fleet, Roman Martov told TASS.

"The ships of the fleet are to make long-distance voyages to the North Sea, to the Mediterranean, to Antarctica, and to other areas of the world ocean this year," he said without specifying the ships that would take part in them, as the voyages were still in the phase of planning.

Martov recalled that the oceanic survey vessel of the Baltic Fleet, the Admiral Vladimirsky, did an Antarctic voyage from November 2015 through to April 2016, for the first time in thirty years.

He pointed out a constant expansion of the geography of voyages, saying that ships of the Baltic Fleet performed assignments in the Caribbean, North, Black, and Mediterranean Seas, as well as in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans in 2016.

They made unofficial visits and business calls into more than twenty foreign ports in Spain, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Djibouti, Oman, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, and other nations.

"All the units of the Baltic Fleet are in the state of permanent combat readiness today and are capable of performing assignments within the shortest possible time," Martov said.

Czar Peter I, whom the Russians duly regard as the founder of the national Navy, signed a decree on February 2, 170,1 on building six 18-gun vessels on Lake Ladoga, thus giving inception to the Baltic Fleet.

Today’s Baltic Fleet comprises a highly ramified structure. It has the surface fleet, the submarine service, aviation, an air defense force, coastal defense troops, and logistics assistance units.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
Sanctions to remain until Crimea returns to Ukraine — US Diplomat
3
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Kiev uses situation in Avdeyevka as pretext to ditch Minsk deal - Churkin
6
Israel worried over Iran’s ballistic missile test — ambassador
7
Ships of Russian Baltic Fleet to make voyage to Antarctica this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама