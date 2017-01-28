Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The anti-missile complex system of Moscow and the Central Industrial region is capable of defending the capital from an enemy’s any missiles, a representative of the Aerospace Force Colonel Ilgar Tagiyev said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station on Saturday.

"As of now, our system is the only working anti-missile defense system, which allows providing guaranteed protection of Moscow and the entire central industrial region from all types of an enemy’s ballistic missiles of medium and inter-continental ranges," he said.

The approaches, used in the system, make it possible to intercept complicated targets "with probability close to hundred percent," the officer said.

"As for existing and future ballistic missiles of the ‘third countries’, interception of those is of no difficulties for our anti-missile system," he said.

The system is in the permanent combat readiness and in case of a realistic launch it will carry out the most complicated tasks in the automatic mode: to local the target, to identify the real combat blocks of ballistic missiles among a big number of false targets, to intercept and eliminate them at big heights and distances.

The anti-missile complex system of Moscow over the past year traced more than 80 top important space objects, Tagiyev said.

"Combat teams of radar systems in 2016 made control tracing of more than 250 space objects, where more than 80 objects were classified as top important," he said.

The combat teams also had more than 750 training sessions to locate alleged ballistic missiles, trace them, change coordinates, analyze complex targets and aim anti-missiles.

"Over the past year, the radar system fixed more than ten launches of ballistic missiles and space missiles made from Russian ranges, space pads and from the sea," the officer said.

A launch of an anti-missile from the Sary Shagan range was successful, he added.