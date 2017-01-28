Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles

Military & Defense
January 28, 14:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The approaches, used in the system, make it possible to intercept complicated targets "with probability close to hundred percent," a representative of the Aerospace Force Colonel Ilgar Tagiyev said
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The anti-missile complex system of Moscow and the Central Industrial region is capable of defending the capital from an enemy’s any missiles, a representative of the Aerospace Force Colonel Ilgar Tagiyev said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station on Saturday.

Read also
Russia’s anti-ballistic missile defense system to be upgraded by late 2017

"As of now, our system is the only working anti-missile defense system, which allows providing guaranteed protection of Moscow and the entire central industrial region from all types of an enemy’s ballistic missiles of medium and inter-continental ranges," he said.

The approaches, used in the system, make it possible to intercept complicated targets "with probability close to hundred percent," the officer said.

"As for existing and future ballistic missiles of the ‘third countries’, interception of those is of no difficulties for our anti-missile system," he said.

The system is in the permanent combat readiness and in case of a realistic launch it will carry out the most complicated tasks in the automatic mode: to local the target, to identify the real combat blocks of ballistic missiles among a big number of false targets, to intercept and eliminate them at big heights and distances.

The anti-missile complex system of Moscow over the past year traced more than 80 top important space objects, Tagiyev said.

"Combat teams of radar systems in 2016 made control tracing of more than 250 space objects, where more than 80 objects were classified as top important," he said.

The combat teams also had more than 750 training sessions to locate alleged ballistic missiles, trace them, change coordinates, analyze complex targets and aim anti-missiles.

"Over the past year, the radar system fixed more than ten launches of ballistic missiles and space missiles made from Russian ranges, space pads and from the sea," the officer said.

A launch of an anti-missile from the Sary Shagan range was successful, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
2
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in space
3
Trials of Russia's new anti-missile system due within 2-3 years - Aerospace Force
4
Russia says major oil prices changes improbable — deputy PM
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
7
Russia’s Rosneft, China’s CNPC agree on deepening strategic partnership
TOP STORIES
Реклама