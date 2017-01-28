Trials of Russia's new anti-missile system due within 2-3 years - Aerospace Force

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Trials of Russia's new short-rage anti-missile system due within next 2-3 years at the Sary Shagan anti-ballistic missile testing rage, representative of the Russian Aerospace Force Colonel Ilgar Tagiyev said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station on Saturday.

"Every year, 1-2 trial launches are made at the Sary Shagan range to confirm the tactical and technical features of the anti-missiles," he said. "Within next two-three years, we shall test there a new generation anti-missile, which is being made in Russia."

The number of launches at the Sary Shagan testing range will grow by several times within coming years, including because of the tests of the new product, the officer said.

While speaking about the used means of interception, he said they do not have analogs in the world.

"Suffice to say, its (of the anti-missile) speed is not less than 3km/sec, which is several times faster than speed of a bullet," he added.