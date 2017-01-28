Trials of Russia's new anti-missile system due within 2-3 years - Aerospace Force

Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on SaturdayWorld January 28, 4:24
Russian figure skater sets world record upon results of short program, free skateSport January 28, 3:01
Konchalovsky’s Paradise wins Russian national Golden Eagle Award and best filmSociety & Culture January 27, 23:43
Moscow metro to launch British ‘science train’ shortlySociety & Culture January 27, 20:29
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'World January 27, 19:47
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in ChileSociety & Culture January 27, 18:55
Russia’s cultural envoy calls ‘barbaric’ Palmyra monuments destruction by terroristsSociety & Culture January 27, 18:42
Russian scientists to test hydrogen and helium production technologies on MoonScience & Space January 27, 18:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Trials of Russia's new short-rage anti-missile system due within next 2-3 years at the Sary Shagan anti-ballistic missile testing rage, representative of the Russian Aerospace Force Colonel Ilgar Tagiyev said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station on Saturday.
"Every year, 1-2 trial launches are made at the Sary Shagan range to confirm the tactical and technical features of the anti-missiles," he said. "Within next two-three years, we shall test there a new generation anti-missile, which is being made in Russia."
The number of launches at the Sary Shagan testing range will grow by several times within coming years, including because of the tests of the new product, the officer said.
While speaking about the used means of interception, he said they do not have analogs in the world.
"Suffice to say, its (of the anti-missile) speed is not less than 3km/sec, which is several times faster than speed of a bullet," he added.