Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons

Military & Defense
January 27, 5:10 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Russia and China have repeatedly declared their commitment to the peaceful use of outer space
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. A senior US military official has accused Russia of covertly running various programs to enhance its anti-satellite capabilities, including designing laser weapons to use in space, the Department of Defense press service said.

Speaking at the Stanford University in California, Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, who heads the U.S. Strategic Command, accused Russia and China of building weapons in the low earth orbit and in the geosynchronous orbit, as well as systems to manage them from the ground.

Read also
US blocks Russia’s draft resolution on non-deployment of arms in space — diplomat

"In the not-too-distant future, they (Russia and China) will be able to use that capability to threaten every spacecraft we have in space. We have to prevent that, and the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war. So the United States is going to do that, and we're going to make sure that everybody knows we're prepared for war," he said.

Both Russia and China have repeatedly declared their commitment to the peaceful use of outer space and are members of the relevant United Nations Committee, COPUOS.

The official said that Russia, which has had an anti-satellite capability since the 1980s, is now exploring significant anti-satellite capabilities, including lasers for use in space and other "capabilities that would threaten our satellites, and many of which would create debris" that could hinder access to space.

"We have to deter bad behavior in space and we have to deter conflict in space," the head of the Strategic Command said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
2
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
3
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
5
Russian state shipbuilder expected to be able to build aircraft carriers as of 2019
6
Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in Syria
7
UK Prime Minister tells Trump to ‘"engage but beware" of Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама