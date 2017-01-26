Putin to visit MiG corporation, hold defense industry commission meeting

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday plans to visit production facilities of Russia’s aircraft-building corporation MiG in Lukhovitsy outside Moscow where he will get familiarized with promising aircraft models, including the Mikoyan MiG-35 multirole fighter, the Kremlin press service said.

Apart from that, the president will hold a meeting of the defense industry commission.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that flight tests of the MiG-35 fighter (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) will begin in January 2017. "We expect the MiG-35 multirole fighter to fly in January 2017," he said in late December 2016. "Mikoyan has not built new planes for a while."

He reminded that there have been numerous MiG-29 versions, including the carrierborne MiG-29K/KUB. "I would say that it is a very profitable business even from the economic viewpoint, let alone national defense, because it is light fighter jets that feature the highest exportability," Rogozin emphasized. "Therefore, we are making no secret of our intention to compete with our rivals in this market segment.".