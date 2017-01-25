Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation

Military & Defense
January 25, 12:08 UTC+3
The minister stresses the military and political situation in the south-western strategic direction remains unstable
Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Kronberg/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Southern Military District need to be strengthened over the situation in southeast Ukraine and the activity of international terrorist groupings in the North Caucasus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Wednesday.

Gallery
14 photo
©  ITAR-TASS/Valery Matytsin

Modern weaponry of Russia's armed forces

"It is important to note that the military and political situation in the south-western strategic direction remains unstable. It is primarily negatively affected by the situation in southeast Ukraine and the activity of international terrorist organizations and groupings on the territory of the North Caucasus," the defense minister said.

"In these conditions, work has to be continued to improve the combat structure of the district’s troops, hire contract servicemen and equip troops with new types of armament and military hardware and to develop military infrastructure," the defense minister said.

Last year, the Southern Military District’s combat capabilities were boosted by 10%, including as a result of the continued hire of contract servicemen and the arrival of new types of armaments and the improvement of the stationing system, the defense minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top manager
2
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
3
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
4
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
5
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
6
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
7
Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама