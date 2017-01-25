Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation

Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:02
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top managerPress Review January 25, 13:00
Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — KremlinScience & Space January 25, 12:57
Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:52
40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:31
Senator dismisses allegations of ‘political goals’ in Russia’s presence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:23
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situationMilitary & Defense January 25, 12:08
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic regionMilitary & Defense January 25, 11:13
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian borderWorld January 25, 10:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Southern Military District need to be strengthened over the situation in southeast Ukraine and the activity of international terrorist groupings in the North Caucasus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Wednesday.
"It is important to note that the military and political situation in the south-western strategic direction remains unstable. It is primarily negatively affected by the situation in southeast Ukraine and the activity of international terrorist organizations and groupings on the territory of the North Caucasus," the defense minister said.
"In these conditions, work has to be continued to improve the combat structure of the district’s troops, hire contract servicemen and equip troops with new types of armament and military hardware and to develop military infrastructure," the defense minister said.
Last year, the Southern Military District’s combat capabilities were boosted by 10%, including as a result of the continued hire of contract servicemen and the arrival of new types of armaments and the improvement of the stationing system, the defense minister said.