Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

India plans to install Russian security system at Maharashtra port

Military & Defense
January 20, 15:32 UTC+3 NEW DELHI
India has expressed interest in the Russian-made port water zone monitoring system
Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

NEW DELHI, January 20. /TASS/. The Dighi Port authorities in India’s state of Maharashtra have expressed interest in the Russian-made port water zone monitoring system, Deputy Director General on Commmercial Affairs of the Morinformsistema-Agat consortium Artyom Cherepanov told TASS.

Read also
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu
Russia and India will expand military cooperation with focus on Navy projects

"During the recent visit of our delegation to Mumbai, representatives of the consortium held talks with President of the All India Association of Industries (AIAI) Vijay Kalantri and other high-ranking AIAI members as well as a number of the local businessmen. The AIAI members expressed interest in some of our consortium’s civil developments. Kalantri, who is Chairman of Dighi Port Ltd, said they intended to install this system at Dighi Port," Cherepanov said.

He added that the system, developed by the Morinformsistema-Agat experts, allowed to monitor the entire underwater area in a port and detect foreign objects.

"If this project is implemented, it will be the first Russian system installed at a private Indian port," Cherepanov noted.

Morinformsistema-Agat together with Radar-MMS and the Alekseyev Central Design Bureau earlier signed a letter of understanding with the Elcom group, part of the SUN group, on developing a security system for the Krishnapatnam port in India’s state of Andhra Pradesh. According to Cherepanov, Russian companies expect a final agreement to be signed this year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
2
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
3
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevance
4
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
5
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia's new S-300V4 air defense system to get three types of hypersonic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама