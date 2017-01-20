India plans to install Russian security system at Maharashtra port

NEW DELHI, January 20. /TASS/. The Dighi Port authorities in India’s state of Maharashtra have expressed interest in the Russian-made port water zone monitoring system, Deputy Director General on Commmercial Affairs of the Morinformsistema-Agat consortium Artyom Cherepanov told TASS.

"During the recent visit of our delegation to Mumbai, representatives of the consortium held talks with President of the All India Association of Industries (AIAI) Vijay Kalantri and other high-ranking AIAI members as well as a number of the local businessmen. The AIAI members expressed interest in some of our consortium’s civil developments. Kalantri, who is Chairman of Dighi Port Ltd, said they intended to install this system at Dighi Port," Cherepanov said.

He added that the system, developed by the Morinformsistema-Agat experts, allowed to monitor the entire underwater area in a port and detect foreign objects.

"If this project is implemented, it will be the first Russian system installed at a private Indian port," Cherepanov noted.

Morinformsistema-Agat together with Radar-MMS and the Alekseyev Central Design Bureau earlier signed a letter of understanding with the Elcom group, part of the SUN group, on developing a security system for the Krishnapatnam port in India’s state of Andhra Pradesh. According to Cherepanov, Russian companies expect a final agreement to be signed this year.