Anti-terrorism drills held at Russian military base in Tajikistan

Military & Defense
January 20, 8:25 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG
The 201st military base is the largest Russian military facility located abroad
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, January 20. /TASS/. The anti-terrorism exercises have been held at Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan. The military servicemen recaptured a facility seized by the maneuver enemy, the press service of Russia’s Central Military District reports.

"The anti-terrorism exercises, the first this year, have been held at the 201st air base. After receiving an alarm signal, the counter-terrorism unit began to perform set tasks moving to the building seized by conventional gunmen. Supported by armored vehicles, the servicemen blocked and eliminated the ‘terrorists," the press service said.

12 photo
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Post-Soviet military bloc drills

The Russian servicemen also practiced searching and destroying improvised explosive devices. "The unit’s command pays special attention to the speed of decision-making and concerted effort to block and destroy conventional militants and demine a military facility," the press service added.

The 201st military base is the largest Russian military facility located abroad (in Tajikistan’s cities of Dushanbe and Kurgan-Tyube). According to an agreement signed in October 2012, the unit will remain in Tajikistan until 2042.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Topics
Military drills Russian defense industry
