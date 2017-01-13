Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry has received a reply from the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO to its query regarding live firing practice the Ukrainian armed forces carried out over the Black Sea recently, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told the media on Friday.
"We’ve got a reply, but it cannot be said that it satisfies us. We continue to correspond with each other," Sokolov said.
The Ukrainian armed forces on December 1 held a missile launch exercise over the Black Sea near Crimea. Originally, the intention was to hold the exercise in Russia’s sovereign airspace, but Ukraine later moved the missile exercise area west of the peninsula.
Earlier, Sokolov said that Russia had taken all necessary measures in connection with Ukraine’s plans for conducting the firing practice off the peninsula.