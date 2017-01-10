Russia hands over first two Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters completed transfer of the first lot of Ka-32A11BC multirole helicopters to China under the contract signed in 2015, press service of the company said on Tuesday.

"According to terms of the contract, the first lot of two helicopters has already been handed over to the customer; two more will be turned over in 2017. Chinese operators will use them for fire-fighting and rescue operations," the press service said.

Ka-32A11BC multirole helicopter is intended for search and rescue operations and installation work at height, cargo transportation, evacuation of patients and victims, fire-fighting and patrolling. Russian Helicopters already delivered eleven Ka-32 type helicopters to Chinese customers earlier.