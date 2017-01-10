Russia hands over first two Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters completed transfer of the first lot of Ka-32A11BC multirole helicopters to China under the contract signed in 2015, press service of the company said on Tuesday.
"According to terms of the contract, the first lot of two helicopters has already been handed over to the customer; two more will be turned over in 2017. Chinese operators will use them for fire-fighting and rescue operations," the press service said.
Ka-32A11BC multirole helicopter is intended for search and rescue operations and installation work at height, cargo transportation, evacuation of patients and victims, fire-fighting and patrolling. Russian Helicopters already delivered eleven Ka-32 type helicopters to Chinese customers earlier.