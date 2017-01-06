Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020

Military & Defense
January 06, 10:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force will also receive digital telecoms equipment, including digital radio-relay stations, automatic telephone stations of secure and open telephone communication
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force will fully switch to digital information transmission technologies by 2020, the Defense Ministry press office reported on Friday.

"The pace of delivering new types of communications hardware to the troops will allow them to fully switch to modern digital information transmission technologies by 2020," the press office said.

"In the past few years, the Strategic Missile Force has received new digital information transmission systems for the positioning areas of missile divisions and work is under way to renew the pool of satellite communication stations, HF and UHF radio stations and the complexes of communications hardware maintenance and repair," the press office said.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Force will also receive digital telecoms equipment, including digital radio-relay stations, automatic telephone stations of secure and open telephone communication, local computer networks of the secure segment of the data transmission system, the press office said.

Also, control centers of the Strategic Missile Force have been fitted out with digital telecoms equipment as part of state defense contracts, the press office said.

The missile forces’ Communications Center, training centers, the Peter the Great Military Academy of the Strategic Missile Force and its branch in the Moscow Region have also been re-equipped, the Defense Ministry press office said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама