Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force will fully switch to digital information transmission technologies by 2020, the Defense Ministry press office reported on Friday.

"The pace of delivering new types of communications hardware to the troops will allow them to fully switch to modern digital information transmission technologies by 2020," the press office said.

"In the past few years, the Strategic Missile Force has received new digital information transmission systems for the positioning areas of missile divisions and work is under way to renew the pool of satellite communication stations, HF and UHF radio stations and the complexes of communications hardware maintenance and repair," the press office said.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Force will also receive digital telecoms equipment, including digital radio-relay stations, automatic telephone stations of secure and open telephone communication, local computer networks of the secure segment of the data transmission system, the press office said.

Also, control centers of the Strategic Missile Force have been fitted out with digital telecoms equipment as part of state defense contracts, the press office said.

The missile forces’ Communications Center, training centers, the Peter the Great Military Academy of the Strategic Missile Force and its branch in the Moscow Region have also been re-equipped, the Defense Ministry press office said.