Russia’s naval aviation receives 8 upgraded Ka-27M deck-based helicopters

Military & Defense
January 05, 10:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The crews of modernized Ka-27M helicopters are undergoing a special training course at the Naval Aviation Training Center in Yeisk
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The first eight modernized Kamov Ka-27M deck-based helicopters have arrived for Russia’s Naval Aviation, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In accordance with the plan of renewing the aircraft pool of the Naval Aviation, the first eight modernized shipborne Ka-27M helicopters have been delivered. The helicopters feature upgraded onboard radio-electronic equipment and a new search system allowing for applying new means of searching for and destroying various types of submarines. The helicopters are fitted out with advanced radio-acoustic equipment," the Defense Ministry said.

The crews of modernized Ka-27M helicopters are undergoing a special training course at the Naval Aviation Training Center in Yeisk, the Defense Ministry said.

The Ka-27 multipurpose helicopters of various modifications make up the backbone of the Russian Naval Aviation’s helicopter squadrons. They carry out air reconnaissance at sea, protect naval task forces from submarines, search for and detect surface ships and submarines.

The Ka-27 multipurpose helicopters also search for and rescue the crews of aircraft and ships in distress at sea.

