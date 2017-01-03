Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017

Military & Defense
January 03, 12:09 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
Special attention will be paid to the work of the power unit, steering control system, communications, detection and navigation equipment and anchor handling equipment
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov that was to be commissioned at the end of 2016 will continue state trials this year, Roman Martov, a spokesman for the Russian Baltic Fleet, said on Tuesday.

"State trials of Russia’s advanced Admiral Makarov frigate will begin at the Baltic Fleet ranges immediately after the New Year and Christmas holidays," he said. "During the state trials, the ship’s performance index, the work of the main power unit, ship systems and devices will be checked."

According to Martov, special attention will be paid to the work of the power unit, steering control system, communications, detection and navigation equipment and anchor handling equipment. The ship’s speed and maneuvering capabilities, its armament and aircraft system will be tested as well.

The Admiral Makarov is the third Project 11356 vessel. Earlier reports said that the frigate was due to be transferred to the Russian Navy before the end of 2016.The two other warships, the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen, were commissioned on March 11 and June 7, 2016, respectively.

The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012, and floated out on September 2, 2015. The warships of this class have a displacement of about 4,000 tons, a speed of 30 knots and sea endurance of 30 days. These frigates are armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, the Shtil-1 self-defense missile system, the A-190 100mm artillery gun, antiaircraft artillery, a rocket launcher, torpedoes and can also carry a Kamov Ka-27 or Ka-31 deck-based helicopter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама