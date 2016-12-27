Minister says Russian aerospace group in Syria is evidence of higher level of training

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The performance of Russia’s aerospace group in Syria indicates a far higher level of operative and combat training of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In 2016 we preserved the intensity of operative and combat training. There was unmistakable evidence of a higher level of training and cooperation by military units. This is well seen in the successful operation of our group in Syria," Shoigu said. "It is noteworthy that not only 84% of the Aerospace Force’s flight personnel, but aircraft and related technologies were put to test in real combat conditions," he said.