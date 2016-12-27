Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia

Prices of essential ingredient for borsch jump almost twofold in UkraineBusiness & Economy December 27, 8:44
YEKATERINBURG, December 27. /TASS/. A set of cutting-edge air defense system Pantsir-S1 has arrived in Novosibirsk, Yaroslav Roschupkin, aide to the commander of Central Military District (CMD) forces, told reporters on Tuesday.
"Cutting-edge air defense systems Pantsir-S1 have arrived in Novosibirsk, where they will be put on combat duty to protect important military and industrial facilities in the sphere of responsibility of the Central Military District. Pantsir-S1 will strengthen the air defense system of West Siberia," Roschupkin said.
In mid-December, anti-aircraft gunners have successfully completed the program of firing exercises at the Ashuluk training range in the Astrakhan Region. "They marched for around 4,000 kilometers along the railway," he noted.