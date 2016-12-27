Back to Main page
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia

Military & Defense
December 27, 7:32 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG
In mid-December, anti-aircraft gunners have successfully completed the program of firing exercises
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smityuk/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, December 27. /TASS/. A set of cutting-edge air defense system Pantsir-S1 has arrived in Novosibirsk, Yaroslav Roschupkin, aide to the commander of Central Military District (CMD) forces, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Cutting-edge air defense systems Pantsir-S1 have arrived in Novosibirsk, where they will be put on combat duty to protect important military and industrial facilities in the sphere of responsibility of the Central Military District. Pantsir-S1 will strengthen the air defense system of West Siberia," Roschupkin said.

In mid-December, anti-aircraft gunners have successfully completed the program of firing exercises at the Ashuluk training range in the Astrakhan Region. "They marched for around 4,000 kilometers along the railway," he noted.

