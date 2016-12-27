Over 2,000 new recruits arrive to ships and units of Russian Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK, December 27. /TASS/. Over 2,000 recruits drafted in the fall have arrived to ships and units of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd Rank Vladimir Matveyev, head of the department of information support of the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet, said on Tuesday.

"Over the fall draft campaign, over 2,000 recruits from Primorsky, Khabarovsk, Kamchatsky, Sakhalin, Amur Regions and Jewish Autonomous Region have arrived to ships and units of the Pacific Fleet. Moreover, over 1,000 junior specialists joined as well. They underwent training at units of the Russian Armed Forces as car mechanics, radio technicians, communication specialists, divers and ship masters," Matveyev said.