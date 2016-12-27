Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 2,000 new recruits arrive to ships and units of Russian Pacific Fleet

Military & Defense
December 27, 6:14 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smityuk/TASS

Read also
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills

VLADIVOSTOK, December 27. /TASS/. Over 2,000 recruits drafted in the fall have arrived to ships and units of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd Rank Vladimir Matveyev, head of the department of information support of the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet, said on Tuesday.

"Over the fall draft campaign, over 2,000 recruits from Primorsky, Khabarovsk, Kamchatsky, Sakhalin, Amur Regions and Jewish Autonomous Region have arrived to ships and units of the Pacific Fleet. Moreover, over 1,000 junior specialists joined as well. They underwent training at units of the Russian Armed Forces as car mechanics, radio technicians, communication specialists, divers and ship masters," Matveyev said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Defense ministry says crashed Tu-154 'technically sound' before flight
3
Over 2,000 new recruits arrive to ships and units of Russian Pacific Fleet
4
Russian Defense Ministry says 45 tonnes of New Year presents delivered to Syria
5
Putin: Number of trouble spots not subsiding
6
Russian ombudsperson visits Russian servicemen at detention center in Ukraine
7
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
TOP STORIES
Реклама