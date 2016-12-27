Over 2,000 new recruits arrive to ships and units of Russian Pacific Fleet

Russian Defense Ministry says 45 tonnes of New Year presents delivered to SyriaWorld December 27, 6:18
Over 2,000 new recruits arrive to ships and units of Russian Pacific FleetMilitary & Defense December 27, 6:14
Youth should be protected from influence of extremist ideologues — KadyrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 4:03
Russian ombudsperson visits Russian servicemen at detention center in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 3:33
Rostec discusses joining assets in electronics with AFK Sistema — ChemezovBusiness & Economy December 27, 3:15
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murderWorld December 27, 2:35
Putin to discuss with State Council Russia's role in resolving global ecological problemsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 1:46
Kiev court turns down Yanukovich’s appeal to be questioned in videoconference modeWorld December 27, 1:24
First Deputy PM Shuvalov to head Russian delegation at Davos Forum next year ― sourcesBusiness & Economy December 27, 0:20
VLADIVOSTOK, December 27. /TASS/. Over 2,000 recruits drafted in the fall have arrived to ships and units of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd Rank Vladimir Matveyev, head of the department of information support of the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet, said on Tuesday.
"Over the fall draft campaign, over 2,000 recruits from Primorsky, Khabarovsk, Kamchatsky, Sakhalin, Amur Regions and Jewish Autonomous Region have arrived to ships and units of the Pacific Fleet. Moreover, over 1,000 junior specialists joined as well. They underwent training at units of the Russian Armed Forces as car mechanics, radio technicians, communication specialists, divers and ship masters," Matveyev said.