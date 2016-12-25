Search operation at Tu-154 crash site to go on round-the-clock

Russian diplomat: Ukrainian radicals and nationalists ‘rejoicing’ over Tu-154 plane crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 0:38
MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The search and rescue operation in the Black Sea at the site of the Tu-154 plane crash continues after dark and will be conducted in the round-the-clock regime, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.
"After dark, the operation in the crash area continues and will be conducted round-the-clock. Powerful searchlights are used onboard boats and in the coastal area," the press service said.
Servicemen of the Southern military district are examining the coast with an aim of finding any objects related to the crash. More forces - boats, divers and aircraft - are joining the operation.