Pella Shipyard to build eighteen Project 20800 fast attack missile craft by 2022

Military & Defense
December 25, 6:15 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Three ships of the new generation are already at different construction phases in Pella
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, December 24. /TASS/. Pella Shipyard will build eighteen Project 20800 fast attack missile craft of a new generation for needs of the Russian Navy by 2022, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Andrei Volozhinsky told reporters on Saturday after the keel laying ceremony for Burya ship of this project.

"Pella is planned to build 18 fast attack missile craft of Project 20800 by 2022," the admiral said.

Three ships of the new generation are already at different construction phases in Pella. Craft designed by Almaz design bureau will have water displacement of about 800 tonnes and speed over 30 knots. Missile craft will be equipped with a high-precision missile system and modern artillery.

