Putin says all debts to defense sector enterprises have been repaid

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian government have repaid all the debts to enterprises of the defense sector this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the annual news conference.
."What is very important that this year we have repaid all the debts to defense sector companies, which gave us an opportunity to maintain the parameters I have mentioned," Putin said.