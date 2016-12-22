Back to Main page
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media

Military & Defense
December 22, 19:29 UTC+3 BELGRADE
Russia will deliver the vehicles to Serbia free of charge in a gesture of support for the Balkan nation, media reported

T-72 tank

T-72 tank

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

BELGRADE, December 22 /TASS/. Russia will deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets, thirty T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM reconnaissance and patrol vehicles free of charge in a gesture of support for the Balkan nation.

Serbia will have to spend from €180 mln to €230 mln for the planes’ modernization, which will take place in three stages, Serbian news agency Tanjug reported on Thursday.

"Had we wanted to purchase planes equipped with the rockets we want to have, they would have cost us about €600 mln," Tanjug quoted Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as saying after meeting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on December 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
