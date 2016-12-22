Back to Main page
Putin says share of modern weapons in Russia’s armed forces should be at least 70% by 2021

Military & Defense
December 22, 15:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The share of modern weapons and combat equipment in Russia’s armed forces should be at least 70% by 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, adding that the sanctions for scuttling contracts in the area should be as strict as possible.

"By 2021, the aim is to reach the target of being provided with modern arms and equipment by at least 70%," he said. According to Putin, "five years is not a long period and any protraction in implementing the large-scale rearmament program may halt the production chain, which is difficult to restore." "That’s why sanctions for scuttling contracts should be as strict as possible, and it is important to quickly reveal the reasons of violations and tackle them," he said.

